Serena tops Somonauk/Leland in semifinals of the girls Little 10 Tournament: The Times Thursday roundup

Girls basketball

Serena 36, Somonauk/Leland 26: In the opening semifinal contest of the 45th Annual Little Ten Conference Tournament at Serena on Thursday, the No. 4-seeded Huskers held a 17-4 advantage in the second quarter and knocked off the top-seeded Bobcats to advance to Friday’s 8 p.m. championship game against No. 4 Indian Creek, a 53-33 winner over No. 2 Hinckley-Big Rock in the second semifinal.

Serena (13-10) was led by Anna Hjerpe (12 points, two steals), Bryley Glade (nine points, six steals, three assists), Finley Jobst (six points, six steals, two assists), Kendall Whiteaker (five points, six steals) and Parker Twait (four points, five steals).

Somonauk/Leland (10-12) was led by nine points from Kiley Mason and six points from Ella Roberts.

Seneca's Graysen Provance (Rob Oesterle)

Seneca 53, Marquette 35: In the consolation championship game of the Tri-County Conference Tournament at Dwight, the Fighting Irish led 13-5 after the opening quarter, 29-14 at halftime and 39-22 heading to the fourth in the win over the Crusaders.

Seneca (8-14) was led by 14 points from Graysen Provance, nine points each from Emma Mino and Tessa Krull and eight points from Kylee Rowley.

Kaitlyn Davis (13 points) and Hunter Hopkins (10 points) led Marquette.

Lisle 40, Streator 34: At Pops Dale Gymnasium, the Bulldogs fell to the Lions in the Illinois Central Eight Conference game.

Ava Gwaltney led Streator with 18 points, including five 3-pointers, and four steals. Alexis Thomas added eight points and six rebounds, with Rhea Huey chipping in three points and eight rebounds.

Fieldcrest's Macy Gochanour (Scott Anderson)

Fieldcrest 60, Tremont 46: In the fifth-place game semifinals at the McLean County/Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament, the No. 9-seeded Knights senior guard Macy Gochanour poured in 32 points, including an early first quarter basket to make her the program’s all-time leading scorer, in the win over the No. 5-seeded Turks.

Gochanour now sits at 1,787 career points and counting.

TeriLynn Timmerman had 15 points and Pru Mangan had 10 points and eight rebounds for Fieldcrest, which plays No. 7-seeded El Paso-Gridley at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday in El Paso in the fifth-place game.

Emma Palaschak

Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland 61, Fisher 54: In the consolation bracket of the McLean County/Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament on Wednesday, the No. 10-seeded Falcons - behind 38 points, including six 3-pointers, from Emma Palaschak - topped the No. 11-seeded Bunnies to advance to Saturday’s 10 a.m. consolation title game against No. 8-seeded LeRoy at El Paso-Gridley.

Boys basketball

IMSA 77, Leland 51: At Leland, the Panthers dropped the Little Ten Conference game to the Titans.

Leland (9-11, 1-5) was led by Declan Brennan (15 points, 10 rebounds) and Hayden Spoonmore (12 points).

Tri-Valley 75, Fieldcrest 70: In the fifth-place semifinals at the McLean County/Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament, Kash Klendworth scored 40 points as the host and No. 5-seeded Knights dropped a close one to the No. 9-seeded Vikings.

Girls bowling

Streator 2,414, Mendota 2,009: At the Streator Elks Club, the Bulldogs improved to 4-3 on the season with the dual win over the Trojans.

Streator was led by Lily Michael (449 series, 152 high game), Kaitlyn Pettyjohn (429, 173), Lisa Lopez (428, 163) and Giselle Guadarrama (400, 152).