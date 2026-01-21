Ottawa man picked up as fugitive

An Ottawa man was picked up early Tuesday by the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force on multiple charges and violations.

Jaleel R. Berry, 34, was picked up in La Salle on an original La Salle County warrant for unlawful failure to register as a sex offender, a Class 3 felony carrying two to five years in prison.

Berry was also wanted for failure to appear on charges of possession of a weapon by a felon, a Class 2 felony carrying three to seven years, and failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance in a penal institution, a Class 4 felony carrying one to three years. He was wanted out of Livingston County for a failure to appear warrant for failure to register as a sex offender (Class 3).

Jaleel R. Berry (Photo provided by La Salle County Jail)

During the arrest, according to a release by the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office, investigators located suspected cocaine in Berry’s possession. Police said he faces a preliminary charge of unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Berry is being held at the La Salle County Jail pending a detention hearing, expected on Wednesday.