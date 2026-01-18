La Salle-Peru High School inducts 2025 Hall of Honor class

La Salle-Peru Township High School will celebrate its 2025 Hall of Honor inductees the weekend of Jan. 23-24. (Shaw Local News Network)

The public is invited to see the Class of 2025 recognized at halftime of the varsity basketball game at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 23 in Sellett Gymnasium.

An induction ceremony will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 24 in Matthiessen Memorial Auditorium. The ceremony will also be livestreamed on the LPHS Facebook page at facebook.com/lphs120 and YouTube channel at youtube.com/LaSallePeruTownshipHighSchoolDistrict120.

The 2025 Hall of Honor class includes Shannon Benac Argubright (Class of ’92), Bret Brown (former L-P administrator), Robert Evans (former L-P band director), Lesli “Les” Hoenscheid (Class of ’24, former L-P teacher and coach), Paul Kramarsic (Class of ’70), Paul Mellen (Class of ’72), John and Lucy Pomatto (friends of L-P), Lesly Rocha (Class of ’15), the 1991-1992 Varsity Boys Basketball team and the 2013-2014 Varsity Volleyball team.

The LPHS Hall of Honor, established in 2017, recognizes members of the LaSalle-Peru Township District 120 community whose outstanding commitment to the school has shaped its Cavalier heritage. Honorees are recognized for excellence in academic, artistic, athletic or distinguished achievement while a high school student, after leaving high school, or a combination of both.

To nominate someone for consideration next year, visit bit.ly/LPHallofHonorNominations.