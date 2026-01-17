Spring Valley awarded $245K state grant to expand park, plan sports complex

An aerial view behind JFK School on Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025 in Spring Valley. (Scott Anderson)

Spring Valley has been awarded more than $245,000 in grant funding through the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, Gov. JB Pritzker announced earlier this week.

City officials said the money will be used to purchase 10.83 acres of land next to a planned 5-acre park right behind John F. Kennedy School on the north side of town.

The city applied for the grant in the fall of last year.

The additional land could be used for long-term plans that include a four-field “cloverleaf” ballfield complex for youth softball and baseball. Early concepts are for two 200-foot regulation fastpitch fields, a 225-foot junior league field and a senior league field ranging from 275 to 320 feet.

Plans for the expanded space also include parking areas, walking paths, open green space and landscaped areas with signage. City officials said there is also the potential to add another restroom facility.

The land purchase would build on amenities already planned for the 5-acre park, including restrooms and concession facilities, equipment storage, a playground and walking paths.

City officials said a committee of experienced community members is being formed to help plan for the space.