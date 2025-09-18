Spring Valley seeks grant to acquire land for future ballfield complex near JFK school

An aerial view behind JFK School on Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025 in Spring Valley where Spring Valley is seeking state grant money to build a baseball/softball complex. (Scott Anderson)

Spring Valley is seeking state grant funding to potentially acquire land for a future baseball/softball complex north of John F. Kennedy Elementary School.

Earlier this week, the Spring Valley City Council voted unanimously this week to apply for two grants, including an Open Space Lands Acquisition and Development (OSLAD) program. If awarded, the OSLAD grant would allow the city to purchase about 10 acres of property stretching from just north of JFK School to Terry Street, measuring roughly 300 feet by 1,446 feet.

According to Mayor Melanie Malooley-Thompson, the proposed 10-acre site would be used in the long term to construct four ballfields, walking paths, a playground and parking as part of the city’s completed park master plan.

Malooley-Thompson stressed the city is not buying the property now, but rather applying for funding that would enable the purchase if the grant is approved.

OSLAD grants are typically awarded in February, meaning the city could learn the outcome of its application by early next year.