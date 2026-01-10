Dr. Charles Scheaff to be inducted into OTHS Hall of Fame

he Ottawa Township High School Educational Foundation is inducting Dr. Charles Scheaff into its 2026 Hall of Fame class.

The Ottawa Township High School Educational Foundation is inducting Dr. Charles Scheaff into its 2026 Hall of Fame class.

Scheaff and other members of the 2026 Hall of Fame class will be enshrined in an induction ceremony at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, Jan 24 at the OTHS auditorium. A banquet will follow at the K of C Hall in Ottawa. Tickets for the event are $45.

Scheaff was a member of the National Honor Society and a four-year member of the award-winning band while attending OTHS. He graduated in 1966 and attended the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and Rush Medical College before embarking on a decorated career as a general surgeon.

Over the course of 45 years, Dr. Scheaff made humanitarian trips to Haiti, Ghana, Guatemala and India, and founded the Jacksonville Promise, a charitable community organization that provides college assistance to high school students in the Jacksonville, Ill. area, where he practiced.

Dr. Scheaff will be introduced along with other members of the 2026 Hall of Fame class in between basketball games at OTHS in Kingman Gym on Jan. 23.

For information on purchasing tickets or other details about the event, contact Susan MacDonald at smacdonald@ottawahigh.com or Kelly Schmitt at kschmitt@ottawahigh.com.