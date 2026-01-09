Bureau Valley girls to play in Iowa-Illinois Shootout: BCR Notebook

Bureau Valley will be one of 28 varsity girls basketball team to participate in this year’s IHMVCU Illinois-Iowa Shootout on Saturday at two Quad Cities sites.

The Storm were able to join the field when Annawan canceled its season due to lack of numbers this year. BV (10-7) will play Wilton, Iowa at Wharton Fieldhouse in Moline at 11:45 a.m. Saturday.

“Gary Thrapp, the tournament director and head of the Beyond the Baseline organization in the Quad Cities, reached out to us, and we immediately said yes,” BV coach Jon Henegar said. “It should be a great experience for our program. Getting the opportunity to play at one of the most iconic gyms in Illinois, Wharton Field House, will be really special for our players.

“Wilton competes in a very tough conference and has struggled at times this season; however, they play hard and will certainly be looking to earn a win. For us, the focus will be on going out and playing our game.”

Other varsity girls games at Wharton Fieldhouse include Geneseo vs. Davenport Central at 12:20 p.m. and Sterling vs. Clinton, Iowa at 6:20 p.m. The Sherrard and Riverdale girls will play in the shootout at the Carver Center at Augustana College.

There will be seven cross-river battles at each location in all.

The Bureau Valley JV will also participate in a game at 2:15 p.m. at the Pepsi-Co Center in Rock Island.

Masters resumes

At Princeton: Rookie Trenton Acuncius leads the 2026 Princeton Men’s Masters Bowling Tournament, which resumes Saturday at Pin Splitter Lanes in Princeton.

Acuncius (69.05) holds a nearly five-point lead over Mike McClure (64.22). Rounding out the top 10 are defending champ JT Dant (62.17), AJ Egan (62.10) and Allen Layton (61.49).

The tournament will conclude Sunday with the step-ladder finals

SRC Tournament

At Peru: The Starved Rock Conference boys basketball tournament starts up Saturday at Peru Parkside.

Princeton Logan (6-1) is the No. 1 seed in the eighth grade and will open against No. 8 Mendota (0-7). In other games, No. 5 Bureau Valley (3-4) plays No. 4 Peru (3-4) and No. 6 Spring Valley JFK (2-5) will play No. 3 LaSalle Lincoln (6-1).

LaSalle Lincoln (7-0) is the top seed in the seventh grade, drawing No. 8 Bureau Valley (0-6). No. 3 Logan (4-3) will play No. 6 Mendota (3-4) and JFK drew the 4 seed and an opener against No. 5 Peru (4-3).