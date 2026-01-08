Ottawa advances next phase of Post Street Bridge replacement project

Ottawa officials say work on the Post Street Bridge replacement is expected to be completed within the next three years. (Bill Freskos)

The Ottawa City Council is moving forward with the next step in replacing the Post Street Bridge, approving phase two design work during Tuesday night’s meeting.

The council voted on an engineering agreement focusing on final design plans and preparation for construction. Mayor Robb Hasty said the project is expected to be completed within the next three years.

According to city documents, phase one work already has been submitted to the Illinois Department of Transportation for review.

The next phase will build on that work by developing final design plans, cost estimates and bid documents for contractors.

Chamlin & Associates, the engineering firm working with Ottawa, will help the city during the bidding process, secure necessary right-of-way and construction easements, attend coordination meetings, and serve as the city’s liaison with IDOT to ensure that grant requirements are met.

Construction funding is expected to come from IDOT’s Local Project Funding program. The design and bidding services will cost $68,000 and will be paid for by the city.