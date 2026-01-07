Flu activity ‘very high,’ sending some to hospitals in Illinois Valley

(File photo) Flu activity in the Illinois Valley is "very high" according to state data, and at five in La Salle County have been admitted to intensive care because of it.

Five people have been admitted to intensive care in La Salle County, health officials said this week.

The current flu strain isn’t a mild one and the La Salle County Health Department is urging residents to get vaccinated rather than risk a trip to the doctor or to the ICU.

“If you haven’t received a flu shot yet, it’s not too late,” said Jenny Barrie, health educator and public information officer for the department. “With flu season usually peaking between December and February, and lasting until May, it’s not too late to get your flu shot and other immunizations, such as for COVID-19 and RSV (for those who are eligible).”

That appeal follows a Monday report by the Illinois Department of Public Health warning that flu activity is “very high,” the most severe category (of five) for respiratory illness activity. COVID-19 levels were labeled “moderate” so health officials are also urging vaccinations for the novel coronavirus, as well.

In a statement, OSF HealthCare media relations coordinator Paul Arco reiterated that getting the flu vaccine can improve outcomes for patients who catch the flu.

“While most cases require only supportive care, those at higher risk — such as young children, pregnant women, older adults, or individuals with underlying conditions — should take extra precautions," he said. “If symptoms worsen — such as increasing difficulty breathing, wheezing, shortness of breath, chest pain or pressure, or excessive diarrhea — it’s important to seek care at an urgent care or emergency department."

Not many people are heeding the cautions, however. According to IDPH figures, less than a quarter of residents in La Salle, Bureau and Marshall counties have been vaccinated for the flu.

La Salle County health officials sat it's not too late to get a flu shot and the season can continue into May. (Metro Creative)

Officials are watching for upticks after holiday celebrations that would have provided opportunities to transmit the flu virus. Barry said La Salle County’s data are limited to ICU admissions and pediatric deaths. Outside the ICU figures, however, reports of outbreaks have been muted.

La Salle County Jail has no reported flu cases, though superintendent Jason Edgcomb said the facility continues to offer the flu vaccine to inmates as has been the practice in past years.

“So far there has been no move to mask inside of the facility,” Edgcomb said. “Workers not feeling well have been good about not coming in.”

Similarly, there were no extraordinary absentee figures from area schools, though most superintendents noted Christmas break extended through Monday and didn’t expect reliable attendance totals until later this week.

“This year’s rates of absences due to influenza have not been abnormally high,” said Brian DeBernardi, superintendent of La Salle Elementary Schools, citing attendance figures prior to winter break. “It is difficult to determine influenza trends at schools due to absences not requiring medical documentation as all verification of illnesses is parent/guardian reported.”

“Tomorrow will be our first day back with students after winter break,” Scott Cameron, superintendent of Streator High School, reported Monday. “We did not see anything out of the ordinary before the break.”

“We haven’t had school for the last two weeks so it’s hard to say,” agreed Michael Pillion, superintendent of Oglesby Elementary Schools. “Before that, our December (absenteeism) was better than last year.”

Waltham Elementary in Utica was back in session Monday but superintendent Kristi Eager reported only three students absent with flu-like symptoms.