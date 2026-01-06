Utica American Legion moving out of library

Utica American Legion has reached a tentative settlement with the Utica Public Library: the Legion will vacate the library by Feb. 1. (Derek Barichello)

As previously reported, the Legion had used the library for meeting space but a dispute arose – the library wants to use the space for expansion – resulting in eviction proceedings in La Salle County Circuit Court.

The next court date is Wednesday, but the library’s lawyer confirmed a settlement was reached. Attorney John Fisher said the legion has agreed to move and was given until Feb. 1 to complete the move.

“Nothing is drawn up,” Fisher said, “but it looks like it’s a wrap.”

Dana Hyson of the Utica American Legion confirmed the pending move but declined to say where the legion will move.

“It’s none of your business until it comes out publicly tomorrow,” Hyson said.