Utica to cut its tax rate – but not much

Utica’s tax base grew 7%, giving village officials a chance to cut rates or boost revenue. Tuesday, they did a little of both.

The Utica Village Board opted to raise its levy 5%, the maximum allowed without a hearing, which means a small break for taxpayers.

Mayor David Stewart last year paid the village $138 on a total tax bill of $5,134. If Stewart’s home values remain the same, then Stewart would save $2.

(The village had considered a levy reduction, though in that scenario would save $9.)

Stewart had cautioned that the levy impacts only the village’s line item on Utica tax bills. Other taxing bodies such as the schools could raise rates and offset the small savings.

“That’s the village portion, we can’t speak for any other taxing body,” Stewart said.

Separately, village officials offered meeting space to the Utica American Legion while it litigates with the Utica Public Library.

The Legion had used the library for meeting space but a dispute has arisen – the library wants to use the space for expansion – resulting in eviction proceedings that are pending in La Salle County Circuit Court (next date: Jan. 7).

“You always have a home in this building,” Stewart said, referring to the village complex.

“I’m confused, like many, about what caused all this,” said Trustee John Schweickert, a veteran himself. “There’s always room for the Legion and the veterans here at city hall.”