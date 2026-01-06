La Salle to replace water mains at $3.5 million cost

An aerial view of the La Salle Water Treatment Plant on Monday, Jan. 5, 2026 in La Salle. The City of La Salle held a public hearing regarding replacement of old and undersized mater mains. The locations include First Street between Creve Coeur Street and Gooding Street, 7th Street between Sterling Street and Todd Street, and Rockwell Road between the Illinois Cement Plant and 508th Road. (Scott Anderson)

La Salle workers will dig up and replace aging water mains starting shortly before next Christmas and hopefully finish in spring 2027.

Monday, the La Salle City Council held a required public hearing on the proposed water main replacement project. There were no objectors and no questions.

With that hurdle cleared, the city can proceed with the $3.5 million project to replace water mains that are nearing the end of their lifespan.

“They are starting to fail,” city engineer Brian Brown said, anticipating more breaks if the mains are not replaced.

An aerial view of the La Salle Water Treatment Plant on Monday, Jan. 5, 2026 in La Salle. The City of La Salle held a public hearing regarding replacement of old and undersized mater mains. The locations include 1st Street between Creve Coeur Street and Gooding Street, Seventh Street between Sterling Street and Todd Street, and Rockwell Road between the Illinois Cement Plant and 508th Road. (Scott Anderson)

Locations targeted include First Street between Creve Coeur and Gooding streets; Seventh Street between Sterling and Todd streets; and Rockwell Road between the Illinois Cement plant and 508th Road.

Work starts in December 2026 and ends in May 2027.

While some of the water mains are nearing the end of their lifespans, others are too small to provide the needed quantity of water. To fund the program, the city will obtain a loan at 1% interest from the Illinois EPA.

In other matters, the council approved raffle license requests by theKnights of Columbus, Lighted Way, Academy of St. Carlo Acutis and St. John Baptist de La Salle Parish.