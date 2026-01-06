IVCC celebrates first dental hygiene graduating class

The first class of eight dental hygiene students to graduate from Illinois Valley Community College accepted white lab coats and lapel pins to signify their entry into the field during a ceremony on December 12, 2025. (Photo provided by IVCC)

Illinois Valley Community College celebrated its first dental hygiene graduating class with a white coat ceremony Dec. 12.

Eight students received white lab coats marking their transition to hands-on patient care after completing more than two years of study, according to an IVCC news release.

Graduates include Jenna Andersen, Halie Grace, Kaylee Muntz, Morgan Myre, Rebecca Peura, Paige Sons, Madeline Stiegler and Cassie Williams.

The ceremony included recitation of a dental hygiene oath and a pinning presented by family members. Williams served as student speaker.

IVCC accepted its first dental hygiene students in fall 2024, becoming one of two community colleges in Illinois to offer a bridge program between dental assisting and dental hygiene, the college said.

The program allows local students to advance from a certificate to multiple degrees in dental health training.

Enrollment applications for fall 2026 are being accepted through March 1. For more information, visit ivcc.edu/programsbyareaofstudy/dentalhygiene.php.