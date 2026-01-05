Maze Lumber names sixth-generation family member as general manager

An aerial view of Maze Lumber on Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025 in Peru. (Scott Anderson)

Maze Lumber has announced a leadership change as it enters its 178th year of operations, the company said in a news release.

The Peru-based company announced sixth-generation family member Andrew Kreofsky as the new General Manager. Kreofsky has worked with the company for 18 years, most recently serving as Operations Manager.

Kreofsky is taking over for Pete Loveland who is retiring after 42 years of dedicated service at the company.

Stepping into Kreofsky’s prior role is Amy Davenport, who has been with the company since 2022.

In the release, the new leadership at Maze Lumber said it was excited to continue focusing on the core values that have defined them for generations: integrity, service, high-quality building materials, community, and a commitment to doing things the right way, one customer at a time.

Maze Lumber is located at 1100 Water Street in Peru and can be contacted by phone at (815) 688-6033 or via email at andrew@mazelumber.com.