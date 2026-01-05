Illinois Extension offers bread-making workshop at IVCC

Illinois Extension will offer a bread-making workshop Jan. 24 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Illinois Valley Community College in Oglesby. (Maribeth Wilson)

Illinois Extension will offer a bread-making workshop Jan. 24 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Illinois Valley Community College in Oglesby.

Food and Nutrition Educator Susan Glassman will teach participants to make coffee cake and lower-sugar quick bread during the four-hour session.

The workshop covers basic bread-making techniques, including proofing yeast, mixing dough, kneading and baking. Participants will take home the breads they make.

The class costs $20 per person and includes materials, recipes and resources. Participants should bring a hat or hair tie, an apron and a beverage. A light snack will be provided.

Registration is limited to 16 adults and is due by Jan. 21. To register, visit go.illinois.edu/makebread or call 815-224-0894.

The workshop will be held in Room CTC-123 at IVCC, 815 N. Orlando Smith Road.

For accommodations, contact Glassman at susang@illinois.edu or 815-224-0889.