2025 new business review in the Illinois Valley: Treehouse retreat opens near Starved Rock

A new getaway spot opened this year near Starved Rock State Park.

The Treehouses at Starved Rock is a 26-acre retreat carved into Starved Rock’s border. There are two treehouses available for short stays and two more under construction, with availability beginning in February.

A treehouse sleeps up to eight people, with two enclosed bedrooms and a lofted third bedroom, one full bath, a screened-in porch, a full kitchen, Wi-Fi, a fireplace and a fire pit.

There’s a 600-square-foot deck. The second deck is 20 feet off the ground, and the first is about 12 feet off the ground.

