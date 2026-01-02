2025 new business review in the Illinois Valley: Serena Cafe reopens under new ownership

(File photo) Built in the 1800s as a tavern, the Serena Cafe, at 2274 E. U.S. 52, has been a restaurant since 1938.

A couple reopened a Serena icon in March.

After closing in 2024, Sam and Serena Witz reestablished the Serena Cafe on Wednesday, March 5.

The menu includes breakfast grain bowls, potato and corn cakes, paninis, salads and coffee, among other items.

The Serena building, 2274 E. Route 52, dates back to the late 1800s. It was first used as a tavern until the township voted to go dry. It’s been a diner since 1938.

“Here’s to the future, and the enduring legacy of the Serena Cafe,” Witz wrote in a social media post announcing the opening.

Other notable restaurant openings in the Illinois Valley include Valentino’s in downtown Ottawa, Rivers Edge Restaurant & Pub in Marseilles, and The Boatyard Bar & Bistro in Ottawa.

