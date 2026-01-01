2025 new business review in the Illinois Valley: Utica launches outdoor retail plaza

An aerial view shows Market on Mill on Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025, in downtown Utica. (Scott Anderson)

Market on Mill, Utica’s outdoor retail plaza, opened in May.

The open-air shopping venue with portable retail stalls is modeled after Batavia and Muskegon, Michigan.

The 12 vendors offer preserved meats, holistic products, vegan products, confections, crafts and home goods.

According to Illinois Department of Revenue data, Market on Mill helped Utica enjoy its best summer ever. Revenue reported by Utica broke same-month sales records from May to August and just missed setting a September record, too.

Utica’s share of retail sales through the first three quarters came to about $500,000, the village’s best showing through Sept. 30.

