2025 new business review in the Illinois Valley: Five Below opens in Peru

Five Below opened its doors in Peru in September.

“It’s very exciting to have more retail invest in the city of Peru,” Mayor Ken Kolowski said when the store opened. “Our goal is to continue to create more retail and more jobs for our community.”

The project has been in the works since November 2023, when a planning and zoning commission meeting was set to consider a petition to subdivide the Kohl’s property and construct a 10,083-square-foot structure to be leased by Five Below. Construction began in March.

Five Below is a chain of specialty discount stores that prices most of its products at $5 or less, with a smaller assortment of products priced up to $25.

