2025 new business review in the Illinois Valley: Amazon facility opens in Ottawa

Crews have nearly completed the exterior portion of the Amazon last-mile delivery facility on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, at the Ottawa Industrial Park. Amazon signage is being assembled along with new landscaping. The 50,800-square-foot warehouse will be an addition to Amazon's regional logistics network, helping streamline package delivery to residents and businesses across the region. (Scott Anderson)

Amazon opened a last-mile delivery facility in Ottawa in September, bringing in jobs while speeding up deliveries across the Illinois Valley.

Construction on the 50,800-square-foot facility on the east side of town began in October 2024 to enhance delivery speed and efficiency throughout the region.

Operations began in August to serve Ottawa, Utica and Marseilles, with service to Peru, Seneca and other nearby communities.

Amazon planned to hire about 50 additional workers after opening, as well as seasonal employees for the holiday season.

The Times / NewsTribune / Bureau County Republican is committed to keeping readers up to date with business happenings in the area. Much of our reporting relies on what we see and hear, but we’re also reaching out to readers for tips on business items. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email newsroom@mywebtimes.com.