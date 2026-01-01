Shaw Local

2025 IV Business Review: Popular Cajun food truck ceases operations

Illinois Valley businesses large and small closed in 2025

Cajun Connection owner Ron McFarlain poses for a photo outside his restaurant on Wed. Aug. 24, 2022. After 28 years in business the Cajun Connection is closing in Utica.

Cajun Connection closed in 2023, but the loss of the nearly 30-year-old restaurant was softened with plans for a food truck. The food truck, Catch-A-Cajun, opened in 2024, but did not return for the 2025 food truck season. (Scott Anderson - sanderson@shawmedia.com)

By Stephanie Jaquins, Shaw Local News Network correspondent

Cajun Connection closed in 2023, but the loss of the nearly 30-year-old restaurant was softened with plans for a food truck.

The food truck, Catch-A-Cajun, opened in 2024, but did not return for the 2025 food truck season. A reason was not given with the May announcement, but a post in March notified customers that all activities were on hold due to health issues.

Since closing their brick-and-mortar establishment in Utica, owners Ron and Amy McFarlain also sold their favorite menu items at a couple of pop-up events, such as their pecan pies at Handy Foods in Ottawa.

