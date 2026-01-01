2025 IV Business Review: Popular Cajun food truck ceases operations

Cajun Connection closed in 2023, but the loss of the nearly 30-year-old restaurant was softened with plans for a food truck. The food truck, Catch-A-Cajun, opened in 2024, but did not return for the 2025 food truck season. (Scott Anderson - sanderson@shawmedia.com)

Cajun Connection closed in 2023, but the loss of the nearly 30-year-old restaurant was softened with plans for a food truck.

The food truck, Catch-A-Cajun, opened in 2024, but did not return for the 2025 food truck season. A reason was not given with the May announcement, but a post in March notified customers that all activities were on hold due to health issues.

Since closing their brick-and-mortar establishment in Utica, owners Ron and Amy McFarlain also sold their favorite menu items at a couple of pop-up events, such as their pecan pies at Handy Foods in Ottawa.

