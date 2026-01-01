2025 IV Business Review: Planned Parenthood closes in Ottawa

A Planned Parenthood health center in Ottawa closed March due to financial challenges and rising healthcare costs. The closure is part of a larger realignment by Planned Parenthood of Illinois. (Bill Freskos)

Planned Parenthood of Illinois closed four health centers in March, including its Ottawa location.

The closures affected other locations in Decatur, Bloomington and Englewood in Chicago. None of the locations provided procedural abortion care.

According to Planned Parenthood, Ottawa’s location offered birth control, emergency contraception, pregnancy testing and planning, vaccines, consultation for sexual and reproductive health care concerns, HIV services and other services.

According to a news release, the closures were due to financial challenges and rising healthcare costs. The release also said the closures were part of an effort to ensure the organization’s long-term sustainability after the overturning of Roe v. Wade in 2022.

The 1967 building at 612 Court St. remains vacant and for sale at $399,000.

