2025 IV Business Review: Peru loses 2 pizza favorites

If there’s one thing the Illinois Valley does well, it’s pizza, and in 2025, Peru lost two of its favorites.

Open since the 1970s, the Peru Pizza House closed its doors after the sale of its building at 1702 Fourth St. was sold to the Voluntary Action Center of Northern Illinois, which operates Meals on Wheels.

A 20-year pizza business also closed a few blocks away a few months later.

Maria’s Pizza shuttered due to financial hardships because of the economy and the family’s decision to relocate, according to a Facebook post on the business’s page announcing the closure.

The building remains vacant.

