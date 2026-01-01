2025 IV Business Review: Craft store closes in Peru Mall

An aerial view of the former Sears property inside the Peru Mall on Monday, July 28, 2025 in Peru. (Scott Anderson)

The Peru Mall lost a large tenant in 2025.

In February, Jo-Ann Fabrics announced plans to close 500 of its 850 craft and fabric stores, which included the Peru location.

The closures were part of Jo-Ann’s ongoing Chapter 11 bankruptcy process.

In June, The Michaels Companies Inc. acquired Jo-Ann’s intellectual property and private label brands.

