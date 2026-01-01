2025 IV Business Review: Big Lots closes in Peru

A view of Big Lots on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024 at the corner of 38th Street and Illinois Route 251 in Peru. The company announced that it is closing all of it's stores nation-wide including Peru the following year.

After several years, Big Lots closed in Peru, leaving a vacant lot in the heart of Peru’s commercial district.

The closure was announced in late 2024 when the company made plans to move forward with going-out-of-business sales at the remaining 963 Big Lots stores.

The company previously announced an asset purchase agreement with Nexus Capital Management, but it did not move forward. Big Lots filed for bankruptcy in September 2024.

The 1983 building in Peru, 1421 38th St., is under contract, according to online listings.

