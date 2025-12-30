Peru police swear in two new officers

Newly-sworn Peru Police Officer Ryne Payne shakes hands Monday, Dec. 29, 2025, with Mayor Ken Kolowski after he administered the oath of office. Payne is a graduate of Ottawa Township High School and St. Ambrose University. (Tom Collins)

Two officers were sworn in Monday to the Peru Police Department – another will join the ranks soon – while a longtime officer was made patrol sergeant.

Police Chief Sarah Raymond appeared Monday before the Peru City Council to administer oaths to Ryne Payne and Bradley Skowronski. She also announced the promotion of Bradley Anderson to patrol sergeant.

Skowronski was born in Peru and graduated from the Putnam County School District in 2007. He joined the U.S. Army Reserve in 2012 as a military police officer and later was mobilized to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba and then to Saudi Arabia.

Currently, Skowronski serves in the Army Reserve unit in Peru. He lives in La Salle with wife Danielle and enjoys fishing, mountain biking and disc golf. He has volunteered with the installation of many local disc golf courses including Baker Lake, IVCC, Lehigh Park and Rotary Park.

Officer Ryne Payne is a graduate of Ottawa Township High School and St. Ambrose University, where she earned a degree in forensic psychology with a minor in criminal justice. She previously served as a probation officer with La Salle County and now proudly begins her service with the Peru Police Department.

“Officer Payne is committed to serving the community with honor, integrity, and respect,” Raymond said.

Raymond also welcomed Officer Kyle Small, a transfer from the Galesburg Police Department, who could not be present Monday and who will be sworn in at a later date.

Anderson, the new patrol sergeant, has EMS experience since age 17 and currently holds supervisory positions in Oglesby as a paramedic and firefighter. He has served as chief of police in Lostant since 2018. His a field training officer for Peru police and wrote and implemented the process to make Peru a “Storm Ready Community.”

“He continues to show his desire and willingness to make this community and police department a better place to live and work,” Raymond said. “He has shown his commitment to the position over and over and I have no doubt his impact as a patrol sergeant will be seen immediately.”