Bureau County to host weather preparedness seminar Jan. 15

Bureau Valley FFA and Bureau County Farm Bureau will host a free weather preparedness seminar on Thursday, Jan. 15, at 5:30 p.m. at Ag View FS in Walnut.

The seminar will feature Cyle Dickens, a meteorologist at KWQC, and Adam Lind, director of the Bureau County Emergency Management Agency.

The program will cover preparing for severe weather, understanding alerts, crafting emergency plans and actions to take during storms.

COUNTRY Financial agent Tyler Hansen will provide the meal.

The seminar aims to teach participants how to protect their families and property during the severe weather season.

Space may be limited. Registration is required by calling the Bureau County Farm Bureau at 815-875-6468.