Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Illinois Valley

Bureau County to host weather preparedness seminar Jan. 15

Meteorologist, EMA director to speak at free event

Bureau County Farm Bureau logo

Bureau Valley FFA and Bureau County Farm Bureau will host a free weather preparedness seminar on Thursday, Jan. 15, at 5:30 p.m. at Ag View FS in Walnut.

By Shaw Local News Network

Bureau Valley FFA and Bureau County Farm Bureau will host a free weather preparedness seminar on Thursday, Jan. 15, at 5:30 p.m. at Ag View FS in Walnut.

The seminar will feature Cyle Dickens, a meteorologist at KWQC, and Adam Lind, director of the Bureau County Emergency Management Agency.

The program will cover preparing for severe weather, understanding alerts, crafting emergency plans and actions to take during storms.

COUNTRY Financial agent Tyler Hansen will provide the meal.

The seminar aims to teach participants how to protect their families and property during the severe weather season.

Space may be limited. Registration is required by calling the Bureau County Farm Bureau at 815-875-6468.

SportsBureau CountyBCRAgricultureWeatherIllinois Valley Front Headlines
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois