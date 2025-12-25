Peru’s Blue and Red Christmas serves 120 children

Santa waves near the intersection of 2nd and Calhoun Street as he delivers gifts to over 120 kids through the through Blue and Red Christmas for Kids on Friday, Dec. 19, 2025 in Peru. The Christmas program was established in 2013 by the Peru police and fire departments. It donates more than gifts to children in need. (Scott Anderson)

Forty-four families and 120 children received gifts through Peru’s Blue and Red Christmas program this year.

Peru Police Chief Sarah Raymond, who coordinated the program, said she believes this program brings the community together.

“We all have a common goal in mind and that is to help the people in need, especially at this time of year,” she said.

The Christmas program was established in 2013 by the Peru police and fire departments. It not only donates gifts to children in need, but also provides personalized gifts for each child and family, including clothing and toys.

The department receives the names of children and families through the schools and the Head Start program.

Blue and Red has spent about $25,000 this year. Each child receives $100 worth of toys from their wish list and $100 worth of clothing. If the child has a specific need, such as a winter coat, socks, shoes or underwear, those items are also purchased.

Over 50 volunteers wrapped presents for the Blue and Red Christmas for Kids on Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025 at the City of Peru Public Safety Complex. Blue and Red will be delivering gifts to 120 children on Friday, Dec. 19. Area schools provided toys to fire and police departments with childrens names and their Christmas lists. The program relays on donations including a $2,000 donation from the City of Peru in November. The Christmas program was established in 2013 by the Peru police and fire departments. It donates more than gifts to children in need; it provides personalized gifts for each child and family, including clothing and toys. (Scott Anderson)

Raymond said her favorite part of the program every year is seeing the smile on the kids’ faces when they see Santa and receive their gifts.

“This program is a lot of work and seeing that makes it all worth it to all of us,” she said.

Blue and Red delivered gifts Friday, Dec. 19.

Anyone interested in donating to the program can make a check out to Blue and Red Christmas for Kids or the Peru Police Department. The program accepts monetary donations, toys and clothes. Donations can be dropped off at the police department.