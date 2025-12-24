Jean Arthur Salon in Peru to close after 7 years

After more than seven years, Jean Arthur Salon in Peru plans to close its doors.

“During those years, our staff has seen many life changes such as retirements, new homes, marriages, the birth of children and grandchildren, and the loss of loved ones,” said a statement on the salon’s social media. “ With numerous factors, the decision has been made that Jean Arthur Salon will not continue into 2026.”

A potential buyer was noted, but there has been no update.

Clients with appointments in 2026 will be contacted with more information. Gift voucher may be redeemed until Wednesday, Dec. 31.

