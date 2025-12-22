Peru Township Republicans form Central Committee

The Peru Township Republican Central Committee announces its official formation, marking a renewed commitment to grassroots organization, voter engagement, and the long-term strength of the Republican Party in Peru Township.

The newly formed committee is comprised of the duly elected and duly appointed Peru Township Precinct Committeemen, dedicated local Republicans who have stepped forward to serve their community and help shape the future of the party at the neighborhood level.

At its inaugural meeting, Martin Rue Jr. was unanimously elected to serve as chairman of the Peru Township Republican Central Committee.

“Our goal is simple but vital,” Rue said. “We want to increase voter turnout, expand Republican presence in every precinct, and work together to build a strong, organized future for our party here in Peru Township. This committee represents a new beginning, and we are ready to get to work.”

The committee will focus on:

• Enhancing communication with Republican voters

• Organizing community events and voter outreach

• Recruiting and supporting strong local candidates

• Encouraging civic engagement among residents

• Developing a strategic vision to strengthen the local party for years to come

The Peru Township Republican Central Committee looks forward to engaging with voters, working collaboratively with county leadership, and building a positive, effective Republican presence throughout the community.

For more information or to get involved, local Republicans are encouraged to contact their precinct committeemen or attend future committee meetings.