Peru library names new director

Peru Public Library has appointed Resa Mai as its new library director. (Derek Barichello)

Mai brings 15 years of library experience to the position and currently lives in Ottawa, the library said in a Friday news release.

She said in a statement that she looks forward to becoming involved in the Peru community and connecting with library patrons.

“What I value most about libraries is their ability to reflect the needs, interests, and spirit of the communities they serve,” Mai said in a news release. “I am always open to having people stop in and say hello. You will see me around town, around the library, and at our wonderful programs.”

Mai encouraged community members to visit the library to introduce themselves and share ideas for the library’s future.

“I’m excited to get to know everyone in the Peru community,” Mai said. “Have a wonderful holiday season—I am looking forward to an exciting 2026.”

Mai can be reached at rmai@perulibrary.org or 815-223-0229, ext. 219.