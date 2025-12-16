Local lawmakers, clergy react to Illinois’ Medical Aid in Dying law

(File photo) Supporters call it Medical Aid in Dying. Opponents call it assisted suicide. The health care network serving the Illinois Valley favors the latter phrase – and pledged not to engage in it. (Ashlee Rezin)

Supporters call it medical aid in dying. Opponents call it assisted suicide. The healthcare network serving the Illinois Valley favors the latter phrase – and has pledged not to engage in it.

After Gov. JB Pritzker signed the legislation Friday, reactions poured in from activists, lawmakers, clergy and OSF HealthCare, which operates local hospitals and medical offices. In a statement, network officials were “saddened” by the signing and said they were bound not to comply.

“As a Catholic health ministry, OSF is guided by honoring the dignity of every human person and we will not participate in or support any form of physician-assisted suicide,” the network said in a statement. “These practices are fundamentally inconsistent with our mission to serve with the greatest care and love. We will always uphold the sacredness of human life from conception through natural death.”

During the next nine months, when the legislation takes effect, OSF said it would “educate our patients, the public and our mission partners about the legislation” and would continue to provide palliative care, hospice, pain management, emotional support and spiritual care to patients.

The statement follows a denunciation of the law by the Catholic bishops of Illinois, including Peoria Bishop Louis Tylka.

“Life is a precious gift from God, and this law clearly does not recognize this gift,” Tylka said in a preface to the bishops’ statement. “There are other ways, namely palliative care, that can accompany the sick and dying. I pray that we, as Catholic citizens of the state, will continue our efforts to support a culture of life and provide the necessary care for our sisters and brothers who need love and compassion as they confront their illness and dying.”

Catholic clergy weren’t the only ones to object to the legislation. Protestant and non-denominational Christian pastors also objected.

“I’m against legislation that takes life (abortion and assisted suicide) and puts those decisions in our hands and not God’s decision,” said Pastor Bill Jacobsen of Oglesby Union Church. “The legislation sounds good, but I’m not comfortable with taking the decision of life and death out of the hand of God and putting it in the hands of man.”

At Faith Church in Peru, Pastor Steve Adamson also expressed opposition.

“Christians who believe the Bible is God’s Word must reject the idea of assisted suicide,” Adamson said. “If life’s beginning at conception and life’s end at death are in God’s hands, both abortion and suicide, assisted or otherwise, represent violations of His prerogative. Abortion steals from the womb a life yet to be started; suicide hastens to the grave a life yet to be completed. The Psalmist implies symmetry of God’s activity in both birth and death when he writes, ‘All the days ordained for me were written in your book before one of them came to be.’ (Psalm 139:16)”

Among local lawmakers, reaction was divided largely among party lines, with the Democratic governor expressing support for the terminally ill – albeit after a span of deliberation that included a meeting with Pope Leo XIV.

“I have been deeply impacted by the stories of Illinoisans or their loved ones that have suffered from a devastating terminal illness, and I have been moved by their dedication to standing up for freedom and choice at the end of life in the midst of personal heartbreak,” Pritzker said. “Today, Illinois honors their strength and courage by enacting legislation that enables patients faced with debilitating terminal illnesses to make a decision, in consultation with a doctor, that helps them avoid unnecessary pain and suffering at the end of their lives. This legislation will be thoughtfully implemented so that physicians can consult patients on making deeply personal decisions with authority, autonomy, and empathy.”

Activists cheered the Friday signing.

“I want to thank Governor Pritzker for signing this measure into law – giving the full range of end-of-life options for Illinois residents,” said Deb Robertson, a retired Lombard social worker who worked to pass the Deb’s Law. “Today, I know the end for me could be near. But I’m pleased to have been able to play some role in ensuring that terminally ill Illinoisans have access to medical aid in dying.”

“As someone who is disabled, disability justice has always meant having the right to determine how I live,” said Beth Langen, a longtime disability rights advocate from Springfield who testified in support of Deb’s Law. “We know that disability is not terminal. And like anyone else, I may face a terminal illness in the future that will make death imminent. If I do, I want my right to self-determination to include the final days of my life.”

“My son, Andrew, died peacefully utilizing the option of medical aid in dying in California, where he lived,” said Suzy Flack, a former Naperville resident who testified in support of Deb’s Law. “Most of our family members were able to travel to be with him, but his grandmother couldn’t travel to California because of her age. She never got to see Drew for a final goodbye. No other family in Illinois will experience that hardship.”

State Sen. Sue Rezin, R-Morris, called the enactment “a grave mistake for our state” and said the legislation was passed at 2:30 a.m. on the final day of Veto Session.

“Instead of slowing down and listening to the many voices urging caution, the Governor chose to push Illinois down a path that puts vulnerable people at risk,” she said. “After hearing from countless faith-based communities and advocates opposed to physician-assisted suicide, I cannot in good conscience support the decision to create a law that allows the state to sanction the ending of a life under circumstances that are ripe for abuse.”

“I am deeply disappointed to see the governor sign this bill into law,” said state Sen. Li Arellano Jr., R-Dixon, whose district includes parts of La Salle and Bureau counties. “I have compassion for individuals facing serious illness or pain, whereas this law risks presenting death as an option when many patients could still pursue treatment and care to recoup a healthy and long life.”