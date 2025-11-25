Hall High School names 10 students as Illinois State Scholars

Ten Hall High School seniors have been designated as Illinois State Scholars for the 2025-2026 school year by the Illinois Student Assistance Commission.

The recognition honors exceptional academic achievement among Illinois high school students. More than 16,500 students statewide received the designation this year.

Hall High School’s Illinois State Scholars are Braden Curran, Jack Curran, Katharine Doll, Alexis Garncarz, Chris Hollenbeck, Sydney Mautino, Charlie Pellegrini, Ella Sartain, Ava Talbot and Natalia Zamora.

“Congratulations to all our Illinois State Scholars for their hard work and persistence in achieving this academic honor,” ISAC Executive Director Eric Zarnikow said. “The efforts and engagement of these students can pay off not only as they embark on their postsecondary journeys, but also later in their approach to a job and career.”

Each State Scholar receives a congratulatory letter from ISAC and can download an official badge for online profiles and social media. Schools can download and print certificates of achievement for their students.

The Illinois State Scholar Program has recognized outstanding students since 1958. The recognition does not include a monetary award.