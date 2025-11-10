Ex-Mendota mayor pardoned Sunday by Trump

An aerial view of the Mendota water tower looking west at the intersection of Interstate 39 and U.S. Route 34 on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025 in Mendota. (Scott Anderson)

WASHINGTON (AP) — A former mayor of Mendota was among those pardoned Sunday for federal offenses alleged in the attempt to overturn the 2020 election.

James Troupis, who served a brief term as Mendota’s mayor in 1980, was listed among those granted “full, complete, and unconditional” pardon, applies only to federal crimes. None of the dozens of Trump allies named in the proclamation were ever charged federally over the bid to subvert the election won by Democrat Joe Biden.

Sunday’s pardon doesn’t impact state charges, though state prosecutions stemming from the 2020 election have hit a dead end or are just limping along .

“I am proud of the work we did in representing President Trump and appreciate all he is doing to protect the sanctity of our voting systems, including the pardon he issued on my behalf this week,” Troupis said in a statement to Shaw Local News Network.

Sunday’s pardons include Trump’s former personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, his onetime chief of staff Mark Meadows and others accused of backing the Republicans’ efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

The move underscores Trump’s continued efforts to promote the idea that the 2020 election was stolen from him even though courts around the country and U.S. officials found no evidence of fraud that could have affected the outcome. It follows the sweeping pardons of the hundreds of Trump supporters charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, including those convicted of attacking law enforcement.

Among those also pardoned were Sidney Powell , an attorney who promoted baseless conspiracy theories about a stolen election, John Eastman , another lawyer who pushed a plan to keep Trump in power, and Jeffrey Clark , a former Justice Department official who championed Trump’s efforts to challenge his election loss. Also named were Republicans who acted as fake electors for Trump and were charged in state cases accusing them of submitting false certificates that confirmed they were legitimate electors despite Biden’s victory in those states.

The proclamation, posted online late Sunday by pardon attorney Ed Martin, explicitly says the pardon does not apply to the president himself.

The pardon described efforts to prosecute the Trump allies as “a grave national injustice perpetrated on the American people” and said the pardons were designed to continue “the process of national reconciliation.” Giuliani and others have denied any wrongdoing, arguing they were simply challenging an election they believed was tainted by fraud.

“These great Americans were persecuted and put through hell by the Biden Administration for challenging an election, which is the cornerstone of democracy,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in an emailed statement.

Those pardoned were not prosecuted by the Biden administration, however. They were charged only by state prosecutors who operate separately from the Justice Department.

Trump himself was indicted on federal felony charges accusing him of working overturn his 2020 election defeat, but the case brought by Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith was abandoned in November after Trump’s victory over Democrat Kamala Harris because of the department’s policy against prosecuting sitting presidents. Giuliani, Powell, Eastman and Clark were alleged co-conspirators in the federal case brought against Trump but were never charged with federal crimes.

Giuliani, Meadows and others named in the proclamation had been charged by prosecutors in Georgia, Arizona, Michigan, Nevada and Wisconsin over the 2020 election, but the cases have repeatedly hit roadblocks or have been dismissed. A judge in September dismissed the Michigan case against 15 Republicans accused of attempting to falsely certify Trump as the winner of the election in that battleground state.

Giuliani, a former New York City mayor, was one of the most vocal supporters of Trump’s unsubstantiated claims of large-scale voter fraud after the 2020 election. He has since been disbarred in Washington, D.C., and New York over his advocacy of Trump’s bogus election claims and lost a $148 million defamation case brought by two former Georgia election workers whose lives were upended by conspiracy theories he pushed.

Eastman, a former dean of Chapman University Law School in Southern California, was a close adviser to Trump in the wake of the 2020 election and wrote a memo laying out steps Vice President Mike Pence could take to stop the counting of electoral votes while presiding over Congress’ joint session on Jan. 6 to keep Trump in office.

Clark, who is now overseeing a federal regulatory office, also is facing possible disbarment in Washington over his advocacy of Trump’s claims. Clark clashed with Justice Department superiors over a letter he drafted after the 2020 election that said the department was investigating “various irregularities” and had identified “significant concerns” that may have impacted the election in Georgia and other states. Clark wanted the letter sent to Georgia lawmakers, but top Justice Department officials refused.

Clark said in a social media post on Monday that he “did nothing wrong” and “shouldn’t have had to battle this witch hunt for 4+ years.”