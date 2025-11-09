Streator Wendy’s to close

Sunday is the final day of business for Streator’s Wendy’s.

A Wendy’s spokesperson confirmed the news on behalf of the franchisee. Restaurant team members have been offered employment opportunities at nearby restaurants.

Wendy’s recently announced it would close about 300 underperforming stores in the fourth quarter. It was not confirmed if the Streator store at 2403 N. Bloomington St. is part of these closures. A list of closing stores has not been released.

Wendy’s operates around 6,000 locations nationwide.

