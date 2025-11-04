La Salle Co. election judge pay raise back on the table

La Salle County Board member Doug Trager, D-Ottawa, speaks Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, before voting on a resolution to declare La Salle County as a non-sanctuary county regarding migrants. (Scott Anderson)

A pay raise for election judgeshis in La Salle County is back on the table – and will be voted on Thanksgiving Eve.

Monday, the La Salle County Board effectively vetoed a decision by Chairman Don Jensen (R-Deer Park). Jensen, as previously reported, announced he wouldn’t sign an ordinance increasing election judge compensation pay to $300.

Jensen’s decision might not be the last word on the subject. Monday, the board voted 14 to 11 that Jensen inadvertently broke board rules and that, in turn, voided his decision.

What did Jensen do wrong? To hear board member Doug Trager (D-Ottawa) tell it, the rules require the chairman to spell out his objections within 10 days and to do it in writing. Only Jensen sent an email, and not every board member has access to email.

“So, therefore, I know for a fact that some of them did not get that notification,” Trager said.

Not every board member was so convinced, but Monday’s three-vote majority means the board will discuss it anew before carving their holiday turkey. The next meeting will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 26.

As previously reported, the La Salle County Board approved Oct. 9 an increase in pay for election judges from $185 per day to $300 per day, subject to reimbursement of $65 per judge.

The vote then was 16-11. Trager said the committee predicated the $300 on a base rate of $20 an hour, which was deemed “very fair” in light of the 15-hour day judges typically log.

“We all want to make sure the elections are run correctly,” Trager said.

Those voting no questioned the size of the jump.

“This is quite the increase, quite honestly,” said member Ray Gatza (R-Dimmick), one of the no votes. “If we need it, we need it, but there’s no stair-step.”

Jensen went a step further and balked at the 62.2% increase. Despite a narrow majority to boost pay, Jensen cited board rules that give him the authority not to sign the ordinance.

“I believe the pay increase is not appropriate, it being a 62.2% increase and by the information given by the County Clerk that level of pay is not necessary to attract people to fill the spots,” Jensen told board members via email. “The goal of having adequate numbers of election judges to run the polls to ensure fair, well-run elections should also be considered along with the cost to the taxpayers.”