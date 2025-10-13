La Salle County boosts election judge pay 62%

Election judges such as Bobby Bradish, a first-timer when this photo was taken April 1, 2025, at the Utica Village Hall, are getting harder to find. The La Salle County Board responded to the shortage Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, by boosting pay from $185 to $300 per day. (Scott Anderson)

La Salle County needs more election judges, so compensation will be boosted 62%.

Thursday, a divided La Salle County Board approved an increase in pay for election judges from $185 per day to $300 per day, subject to reimbursement of $65 per judge.

We all want to make sure the elections are run correctly. — Doug Trager, board member

The vote was 16-11. Those voting no questioned the size of the jump.

“This is quite the increase, quite honestly,” said member Ray Gatza (R-Dimmick), one of the no votes. “If we need it, we need it, but there’s no stair-step.”

Board member Doug Trager (D-Ottawa) said the committee predicated the $300 on a base rate of $20 an hour, which was deemed “very fair” in light of the 15-hour day judges typically log.

“We all want to make sure the elections are run correctly,” Trager said.

County Clerk Jennifer Ebner said she is “about halfway” toward retaining a sufficient number of judges for the March 2026 primary election. Nevertheless, La Salle County has never hit the stated goal of 595 judges for the county’s 119 precincts; no nearby county has hit its maximum, Ebner said

Finally, the county board unanimously approved a labor contract with the Laborers International Union of the North America Local Union 393. The three-year deal, retroactive to last December, is for a 5% wage increase the first year, a 4.5% increase the second year and a 4% increase in the third.

In other matters, the board:

-Purchased new squad car cameras for the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office. The five-year contract was awarded to Axon, Inc. for five years $104,302.80

-Conferred the Student Excellence awards on Owen Supan of Tonica Grade School and Serenity Guzman of Marquette Academy

-Reconvenes at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 3