La Salle Co. chairman won’t sign election judge pay raise

The La Salle County Board recently voted to boost election judge pay to $300 a day. Board Chairman Don Jensen (R-Deer Park) said Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025, that he won't sign it. Jensen's decision sends the issue back to the board for more discussion on Nov. 3. (Scott Anderson)

La Salle County election judges might not be getting a pay raise, after all.

Don Jensen, chairman of the La Salle County Board, circulated an email Thursday advising board members that he would not sign the recently enacted increase in compensation for election judges.

“I’m all about fair and well-run elections,” Jensen said, “but I think that pay increase is excessive.”

The proposed increase was from $185 to $300, a jump of 62.2%. The county board adopted the raise on Oct. 9 by a vote of 16-11. Despite the majority vote, Jensen cited board rules giving him the authority not to sign the ordinance.

“I believe the pay increase is not appropriate, it being a 62.2% increase and by the information given by the County Clerk, that level of pay is not necessary to attract people to fill the spots,” Jensen told board members via email. “The goal of having adequate numbers of election judges to run the polls to ensure fair, well-run elections should also be considered along with the cost to the taxpayers.”

Jensen said the ordinance would be brought back to the full board on Nov. 3 for reconsideration.

County Clerk Jennifer Ebner issued a brief statement when asked for comment.

“Per advice from the (La Salle County) States Attorney’s Office, this is a valid course of action the county board chairman can take.”

Election judge Bobby Bradish, places new stickers on the ballot machine on Tuesday, April 1, 2025 at the Utica Village Hall. Bradish is a first-time election judge. (Scott Anderson)

Reaction from board members was mixed.

Board member Ali Braboy (D-La Salle) voted for the $300 compensation and denounced Jensen’s decision to override the majority.

“I think it is un-American and morally unacceptable for Chairman Jensen to disregard the votes from the majority of the county board members,” Braboy said. “We must speak out against injustice locally and at the federal level.”

Ray Gatza (R-Dimmick) opposed the $300 pay increase and said Jensen acted within the scope of his authority.

“I was very concerned about the burden to the taxpayers and believed it was excessive,” Gatza said. “I was going to make a motion, but could not once it was intentionally called to vote. I support Don’s actions and shows good leadership to protect excessive increases.”

Board member Arratta Znaniecki (R-Ottawa) voted for the pay increase – she thought the judges’ dawn-to-dusk hours merited more compensation – but she also reviewed the rule cited and concluded that Jensen acted within his authority.

“I believe Chairman Jensen was within his rights to do what he did,” Znaniecki said.

Znaniecki cautioned, however, that the board has signaled the judges will get $300 per day and she is now concerned about the potential fallout if the board rescinds it.

Board member Brian Dose (D-Ottawa) said he believed “it is the chairman’s right to do what he did.”

Nevertheless, Dose reached out to the chairmen of the Republican and Democratic central committees after the Oct. 9 vote, and both of them were supportive of the pay increase.

“They both cite the long hours election judges have to serve as one of the main driving forces on why they need increased pay,” Dose said. “And as an elected official, it is my obligation to represent everyone regardless of party and that’s why I voted the way I did.”