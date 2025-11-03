Spring Valley City Council to discuss bonding, zoning amendment

The Spring Valley City Council will convene at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 3, in the City Hall Council Chambers at 215 N. Greenwood Street.

Among new business, the council will discuss bonding with John Vezzetti and consider a resolution to approve the sale of surplus real estate. An ordinance proposing amendments to building material requirements in the B1 Downtown Commercial District zoning code is also on the agenda.

Additionally, the council will review an ordinance authorizing execution of the Illinois Municipal League Risk Management Association’s minimum/maximum premium agreement.

Public comment will be allowed at the beginning of the meeting and again before the meeting adjourns.

Residents interested in city affairs are encouraged to attend.