La Salle County grand jury: Tuesday, Oct. 7

A La Salle County grand jury convened Tuesday, Oct. 7 and returned the following indictments:

Dantwaine Jones, 38, of Peru, unlawful restraint.

Skylar G. Young, 39, of Seneca, unlawful possession of cannabis.

Jacob M. Mattes, 20, of Marseilles, two counts of unlawful violation of a protection order. He received a 30-day sanction.

Jamie L. Rhodes, 30, of Marseilles, aggravated and domestic battery charges.

Corey W. Delahaba, 35, of Naplate, retail theft.

Franley Quintero Mendoza, 28, of Peru, retail theft charges.

Lenee K. Thumm, 41, of Streator, retail theft.

Preston R. Dunning, 25, of Ottawa, unlawful possession of a controlled substance. His pretrial release was revoked.

Shawn P. Kennedy, 47, of Ottawa, unlawful possession of methamphetamine charges. Pretrial release revoked.

Bobby C. Richardson, 25, of Streator, aggravated fleeing and eluding.

Gina F. Gengler, 36, of Kangley, aggravated battery.

Antonio R. Patterson Jr., 22, of Streator, aggravated battery charges.

Malik A. Curington, 20, of Streator, aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon and reckless discharge of a firearm.

Shakyia D. Winfert, 27, of Streator, disorderly conduct.

Gerald Pajak, 60, of Streator, threatening a public official.

Shaquille O. Jones, 32, of Chicago, aggravated domestic battery. Pretrial release was denied.

Dylan M. Davidson, 22, of Mendota, aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. Pretrial release denied.

Aaron E. Braden, 35, of Freeport, driving while revoked.

Kayden J. Danley, 18, of Mendota, two counts of home invasion and criminal trespass to residence.

Jason M. Hembree, 33, of Mendota, aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery. Pretrial release denied.