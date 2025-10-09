Stavanger Lutheran in Seneca hosts Norwegian Heritage worship service

Stavanger Lutheran Church in rural Seneca recently hosted 150 guests for a special Norwegian Heritage worship service. The service, held Sunday, Oct 5, was part of the Norway Heritage weekend, celebrating the 200th anniversary of Norwegian Immigration to the Fox Valley area of Illinois. (Photo provided by Mandi Beck)

Stavanger Lutheran Church in Seneca welcomed 150 guests Sunday, Oct. 5, for a special Norwegian Heritage worship service celebrating 200 years of Norwegian immigration to the Fox Valley.

The bilingual service, conducted in Norwegian and English, was led by retired pastors Rev. Al Bergh and Rev. Larry Welin. Attendees enjoyed Norwegian songs performed by the Stavanger Sunday School children and the Norway Heritage Choir, directed by Judy Watters.

The service’s theme was “Takk for Alt” (Thanks for Everything).

Stavanger Lutheran Church, located at 2904 N. 32nd Road in rural Seneca, is affiliated with Lutheran Congregations in Mission for Christ. It holds Sunday services at 10:30 a.m. from September through May and at 9:30 a.m. from June through August. Sunday School runs at 9:15 a.m. during the school year.

The church is currently led by Interim Pastor Jennifer Bennet.

The Norway Heritage weekend was sponsored by the Sons of Norway Polar Star and Cleng Peerson Lodges, the Slooper Society of America, the Norsk Museum, and the village of Norway.