Local author covers 1959 rock crash at Spring Valley event

Streator native Tommy Canale will discuss his book about the 1959 Winter Dance Party tragedy at the Spring Valley Community Center on Thursday, Oct. 16.

Canale’s book, “Shadows Over Clear Lake: The Tragic Tale of the 1959 Winter Dance Party,” explores the plane crash that killed rock and roll pioneers Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and The Big Bopper after a concert at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, Iowa.

The event starts at 6:30 p.m. at 111 East St. Paul Street. Canale will share stories from witnesses and discuss the lasting impact of the crash on the music world and local communities.

A limited number of books will be available for purchase and signing. Attendees can also bring previously purchased copies for signing. Hardcover and Kindle editions are available on Amazon and at tommycanale.com.

For more information, contact Canale at tommy@tommycanale.com or 815-822-3126.