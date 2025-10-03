Graves-Hume Library launches fun October programs for tweens

Graves-Hume Public Library in Mendota is inviting local middle schoolers to join a lineup of engaging October activities designed just for “Tweens,” kids in fifth through eighth grades. (Scott Anderson)

The library’s Tween Programs offer something for everyone—from a monthly book club to video game nights and creative workshops. This month’s schedule includes a Potion Making class, a screening of the popular “Five Nights at Freddy’s” movie, and more.

Here’s what’s happening this October at Graves-Hume Public Library, located at 1401 W. Main St.:

Tweens Read Book Club : Tuesday, October 14 at 6 p.m. Participants read and discuss the first chapter of an award-winning chapter book, with activities and snacks included.

: Tuesday, October 14 at 6 p.m. Participants read and discuss the first chapter of an award-winning chapter book, with activities and snacks included. Five Nights at Freddy’s Movie : Friday, October 17 at 4 p.m. A fun movie screening for fans of the popular horror game series.

: Friday, October 17 at 4 p.m. A fun movie screening for fans of the popular horror game series. Video Game Night : Wednesday, October 22 at 6 p.m. Open to both teens and tweens, featuring Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and NexPlayground games. Snacks provided.

: Wednesday, October 22 at 6 p.m. Open to both teens and tweens, featuring Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and NexPlayground games. Snacks provided. Potion Making Workshop: Monday, October 27 at 6 p.m. A hands-on creative session where tweens can craft their own magical potions.

All events are free and open to the public; no library card is required. However, registration is necessary. Parents and guardians can sign up their children by calling 815-538-5142.

For more details, visit the library in person or check their Facebook page.