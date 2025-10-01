St. Bede Academy hosts homecoming Oct. 3-5

St. Bede Academy in Peru will hold its annual Homecoming celebration from Oct. 3 to 5, featuring a parade, athletic events, reunions and more. (Photo provided by St. Bede Academy)

The festivities begin with a pep rally on Tuesday, Sept. 30, followed by the girls’ powder puff football game at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 1.

The homecoming parade starts at 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 3, beginning at Washington Park and proceeding west to St. Bede Lane on Fourth Street. Abbot Michael Calhoun, OSB’89, will lead the march, which includes alumni, student clubs, athletic teams, faculty, staff, and local organizations.

After the parade, students will enjoy a cookout and a variety show at 7 p.m. in the Abbot Vincent Gymnasium. Friday evening also features reunions for classes ending in “5” and “0” at various Illinois Valley locations.

Saturday’s events start with the Athletic Hall of Fame ceremony at 10 a.m. in the gymnasium. This year’s inductees include the 2005 boys tennis team, Lainie (Schweickert) Smyk ’13, Molly (Kuchenbecker) Maciejewski ’02, and the 1974-75 football team.

An open house will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by the varsity football game against Dwight High School at 1 p.m. During halftime, Golden Bedan classes from 1955, 1960, 1965, 1970, and 1975 will be honored. The class of 1975 will be recognized for raising $50,000 to support the 2025 Auction Fund-A-Need. The halftime show will also include a cheer team performance.

The day concludes with BruinsJam, a concert featuring St. Bede alumni, food vendors, and reunions spanning classes from 1955 to 2020.

Sunday’s events begin with the annual alumni mass at 10 a.m., including the formal induction of the Golden Bedan class. The Alumni Brunch follows in the Perino Science Center, where Dr. Mike Stuart ’75 and Dr. Jim Hudziak ’75 will receive the 2025 Distinguished Alumni Award.

The weekend wraps up with the Homecoming student dance Sunday evening.

For a full schedule and details, visit www.st-bede.com/homecoming and follow St. Bede Academy on Facebook and Instagram.