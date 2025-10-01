Reddick library in Ottawa offers events week of Oct. 6

Reddick Public Library in Ottawa has announced a week of free activities and programs from Monday, Oct. 6, through Saturday, Oct. 11.
Here’s the full schedule of events:
Monday, Oct. 6: Monthly Kit: Pepitas. Adults. Pick up a kit containing a sample of pumpkin seeds and recipes. Kits available while supplies last, limited to one per patron.
10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 6: Story Time at the Woodland. All ages. Enjoy stories, music, and a craft followed by a short hike through Nell’s Woodland. Registration required.
10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 7: Ready, Set, Read! Ages 3-5. Pumpkin-themed stories, songs and a craft. Stay and play afterward.
4 to 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 7: Frankenstein Drawing. Grades K-2. Step-by-step art activity to create your own monster.
10 to 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 8: Shake, Rattle, Read! Ages birth to 3. “Z” is for zoo-themed stories, songs and a craft. Stay and play afterward.
4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 8: DIY Trick-or-Treat Bags. Grades 7-12. Design your own tote bag for Halloween.
7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 8: Wednesday Evening Book Group. Adults. Discussion of True Biz by Sara Nović.
6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 9: More Dead People of Illinois. Adults. Historian John Lynn shares stories and history from Illinois cemeteries.
10 a.m. to noon Friday, Oct. 10: Tech Time. Adults. Drop-in program for technology help with phones, internet, or accessories in honor of Digital Inclusion Week.
1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 11: Loop Group. Adults. Learn to knit and crochet in a friendly, supportive environment.
All events take place at the Reddick Public Library District, 1010 Canal St., Ottawa.