Reddick library in Ottawa offers events week of Oct. 6

Reddick Library, 1010 Canal St. in Ottawa, will host story times, crafts, book groups and other free events during the week of Oct. 6. (Photo provided by Lisa Katrein)

Reddick Public Library in Ottawa has announced a week of free activities and programs from Monday, Oct. 6, through Saturday, Oct. 11.

Here’s the full schedule of events:

Monday, Oct. 6: Monthly Kit: Pepitas. Adults. Pick up a kit containing a sample of pumpkin seeds and recipes. Kits available while supplies last, limited to one per patron.

10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 6: Story Time at the Woodland. All ages. Enjoy stories, music, and a craft followed by a short hike through Nell’s Woodland. Registration required.

10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 7: Ready, Set, Read! Ages 3-5. Pumpkin-themed stories, songs and a craft. Stay and play afterward.

4 to 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 7: Frankenstein Drawing. Grades K-2. Step-by-step art activity to create your own monster.

10 to 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 8: Shake, Rattle, Read! Ages birth to 3. “Z” is for zoo-themed stories, songs and a craft. Stay and play afterward.

4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 8: DIY Trick-or-Treat Bags. Grades 7-12. Design your own tote bag for Halloween.

7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 8: Wednesday Evening Book Group. Adults. Discussion of True Biz by Sara Nović.

6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 9: More Dead People of Illinois. Adults. Historian John Lynn shares stories and history from Illinois cemeteries.

10 a.m. to noon Friday, Oct. 10: Tech Time. Adults. Drop-in program for technology help with phones, internet, or accessories in honor of Digital Inclusion Week.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 11: Loop Group. Adults. Learn to knit and crochet in a friendly, supportive environment.

All events take place at the Reddick Public Library District, 1010 Canal St., Ottawa.