Princeton Fire Department issues open burn ban amid ongoing drought

Due to persistent drought conditions, the Princeton Fire Department has imposed an open burn ban across all areas it protects, including the City of Princeton and the Princeton Rural Fire Protection District.

The ban, effective immediately, prohibits all outdoor burning activities such as landscape waste, garbage and recreational fires. It will remain in place until sufficient rainfall alleviates the dry conditions.

This ban also overrides the city’s fall landscape waste burning period, which was scheduled to begin Oct. 1, under city ordinance Sec 10-231. At this time, no landscape waste burning is allowed. Officials will reassess the situation later to determine whether the Nov. 30, deadline for landscape waste burning will be extended.

Residents are urged to comply with the burn ban to prevent fire hazards during this dry spell. The Princeton Fire Department will announce when the ban is lifted through the same media channels.

For questions or more information, contact the Princeton Fire Department at 815-875-1861.