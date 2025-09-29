Ottawa PADs completes temporary move into former YMCA building

The former YMCA building at 201 E. Jackson St. in Ottawa now serves as the temporary location for Illinois Valley PADS while construction continues on a new shelter facility. (Derek Barichello)

Illinois Valley Public Action to Deliver Shelter, or Illinois Valley PADS, last week moved its Ottawa operations into the former YMCA building at 201 E. Jackson St. while construction continues on a new shelter facility.

The organization is using the second floor of the former YMCA, which includes space for overnight accommodations, a kitchen and showers.

The Ottawa City Council approved renovations to the building earlier this summer, which included roof repairs, installation of a kitchen, the creation of designated sleeping areas, with updates to electrical systems and heating, ventilation and air conditioning.

Illinois Valley PADS expects to operate out of the YMCA building for between 14 months and two years while the new shelter is built.

Last year, IV PADS served 578 clients, including 42 family units and 87 children, and provided 29,986 shelter nights. Volunteers and supporters helped serve almost 90,000 meals. Notably, 159 clients secured housing and 170 obtained employment, according to the organization.

For more information or to donate, visit the organization’s website or call 815-224-3047.