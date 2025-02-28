Construction of new Ottawa homeless shelter to begin soon; city receives $2 million grant

Ottawa city officials and Illinois Valley Public Action to Deliver Shelter volunteers and board members gathered Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, to celebrate a $2 million grant award that will move construction forward of a new facility. Pictured are (front from left) Left to right Kevin Lindeman at North Central Illinois Council of Governments; Ottawa Commissioner Wayne Eichelkraut Jr.; Carol Alcorn, PADS executive director; Ottawa Mayor Robb Hasty, Brittney Smith, Marissa Trumper, Sue Koeppe, Pat Applebee (back from left) Carrie Fuchs, Ariana Margis, Bob Hylin, Bob Piercy, Dave Nobel, Ken Brown, Tom Rooney, Gerilyn Westerman and Joanne Sheldon. (Derek Barichello)

Illinois Valley Public Action to Deliver Shelter has reached its fundraising goal to build a new homeless shelter in Ottawa.

Construction may begin as soon as this fall, said Carol Alcorn, executive director at IV PADS.

The city of Ottawa announced Friday that it has been selected as the recipient of a $2 million grant through the Community Development Block Grant – CARES Act Rural Shelter Grant Program.

City officials and IV PADS volunteers and board members gathered Friday outside the shelter to celebrate the news.

“I am glad to see we’re able to move it forward and give this community what it absolutely needs,” Ottawa Mayor Robb Hasty said. “I’m looking forward to the future of it.”

Ottawa applied for the grant on behalf of IV PADS with assistance from the North Central Illinois Council of Governments. The awarded funds will be used to demolish the existing shelter and construct a modern facility on the same site at 1120 Canal St. The new building will enhance capacity and accessibility for those in need.

“I am so grateful for the help of the city of Ottawa team, the mayor and the council, and everyone else that has helped,” Alcorn said. “This has been an eight- to 10-year journey to replace this building, and to increase our space, our footprint here and to provide more services to those in need in our region and in our county.”

The notice of state award finalist letter signifies a major step forward in bringing the project to fruition, city officials said. The new shelter will offer expanded resources, and a safe and supportive environment for individuals and families facing housing insecurity.

“We’d like to thank everybody for all the work they’ve all done to make it happen,” said Joanne Sheldon, IV PADS board president.

“A dream come true,” Alcorn said with enthusiasm, sparking applause from those in attendance.

Ottawa is one of two homeless shelters in La Salle County. The other is in Peru, and they’re both under IV PADS.

The new shelter aims to have about 100 beds, which would double the size of the current building.

Blaire Krichl of the North Central Illinois Council of Governments said in November that the cost of the Ottawa shelter project is expected to be more than $4 million. The grant will provide $2 million of that amount, with the remaining funds coming from PADS, which has cash on hand.

“This grant is a significant investment in the well-being of our community,” Hasty said. “IV PADS provides essential services to individuals facing homelessness, and this funding will allow us to build a new, more efficient shelter to better serve those in need. We are grateful to the state of Illinois for this opportunity, and to NCICG for their invaluable assistance in securing these funds.”

As the shelters move through February, organizers announced after the recent Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser that 562 individuals were served in the season ending in May 2024.

Since Aug. 1, the facilities have assisted 463 individuals, including 42 families and 98 children. The shelters have provided 72,206 meals to those in need. Additionally, 105 individuals have secured housing with assistance, and 109 individuals have gained employment through support services.

In January and February alone, 75 new individuals sought shelter, highlighting the increasing demand for emergency housing.

For information, to donate or to get involved, visit www.ivpads.com.