IVCC Board to meet Sept. 16

Illinois Valley Community College Board of Trustees will meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 16, in the Board Room, C-307.

Illinois Valley Community College Board of Trustees will meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 16, in the Board Room, C-307.

Before consideration of the regular agenda, the board will conduct a public hearing on the intent to sell up to $1.6 million in Working Cash Fund bonds to increase the working cash fund. These bonds will be used for campus facility upgrades.

Agenda items include designation of emeritus status, technology system contracts, furniture purchases and personnel appointments.

The full agenda, links to board materials and the link to access the full meeting can be found at www.ivcc.edu/board.