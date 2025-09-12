Chris Kringle Market becomes nonprofit, names new board of directors

Ottawa’s Chris Kringle Market is now a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization, marking a new phase in its growth and community impact. (Derek Barichello)

Starting this year, the holiday market will be guided by a Board of Directors and supported by subcommittees. Profits will be reinvested locally through grants to nonprofits serving Ottawa residents.

The new nonprofit board includes Jay McCracken, Kayla Rivers, Cassi Skoflanc, Sue Vandervort, Abbie Kennedy, Heather Pursley, Stephanie Stacy, Alaina Rivers, and Matthew Kline. Commissioner Marla Pearson will serve as the city liaison.

Community partners backing the market include the Ottawa Downtown Association, Ottawa Chamber of Commerce, Ottawa Visitors Center, and the City of Ottawa.

Organizers said the transition will enhance the market experience for residents, visitors, and local businesses.